AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $746,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 691.6% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $29.99 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.35.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.