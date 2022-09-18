IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) Short Interest Down 31.6% in August

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the August 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

IperionX Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPX opened at $6.50 on Friday. IperionX has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99.

Get IperionX alerts:

About IperionX

(Get Rating)

See Also

IperionX Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for epithermal and replacement style precious and base metal mineralization, as well as titanium, rare earth elements, silica sand, and zircon minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Milford project that includes 101 claims located in Utah, the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for IperionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IperionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.