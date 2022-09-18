IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) Short Interest Down 31.6% in August

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the August 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
IperionX Stock Performance
NASDAQ IPX opened at $6.50 on Friday. IperionX has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99.
About IperionX
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IperionX (IPX)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for IperionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IperionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.