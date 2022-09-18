AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.97.

NYSE WFC opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.65. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

