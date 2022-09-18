Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 65 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 500.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 581.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 450.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $283.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $248.63 and a 12-month high of $308.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.25 and its 200 day moving average is $279.14.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.31 by $0.48. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd.

Everest Re Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

