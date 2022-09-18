Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $21.85 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $21,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,035,249,000 after purchasing an additional 269,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $896,931,000 after purchasing an additional 73,538 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,037,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,144,000 after purchasing an additional 26,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,035,000 after purchasing an additional 111,048 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $417.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $348.02 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.66.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total value of $2,745,498.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 216,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,484,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total transaction of $2,745,498.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 216,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,484,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at $371,306,356.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $16,926,370. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.67.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

