American Trust Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

American Trust bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. American Trust owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 29,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,653,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,903 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA GINN opened at $42.46 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $65.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.65.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.