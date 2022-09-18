Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 281,229 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 188.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,229 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Roblox worth $19,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 8.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1,882.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Cowen started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $39.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 1.89. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $973,854.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,888,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at $70,717,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $973,854.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,888,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,182 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

