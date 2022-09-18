Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Position Reduced by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $211.21 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

