American Trust Purchases Shares of 2,848 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $108.42 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $144.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.37 and a 200-day moving average of $115.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

