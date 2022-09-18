Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 441,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,002,000 after acquiring an additional 57,398 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after acquiring an additional 86,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,382,000 after buying an additional 73,197 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $58,257.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,974.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $58,257.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,974.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,424,799.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,084 shares in the company, valued at $46,944,936.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,135,277. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.23. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.70.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

