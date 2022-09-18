Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.29% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $593,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $342.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.50 and a 1-year high of $689.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.16.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

