Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in WestRock were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in WestRock in the first quarter worth about $337,501,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $262,710,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,498 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in WestRock in the first quarter worth about $62,641,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its position in WestRock by 43.0% in the first quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,262,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRK. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.03. WestRock has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average of $44.36.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

