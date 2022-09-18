Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 35.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 34.4% during the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 25,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 9.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,024,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the period.

Chart Industries stock opened at $201.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $218.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.40 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.23.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.17 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTLS. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

