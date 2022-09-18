Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New $684,000 Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 72.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.75.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $624.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $664.19 and its 200-day moving average is $685.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a PE ratio of 88.87, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.49. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $606.12 and a 52 week high of $873.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,887.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

