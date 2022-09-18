Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $677,000 Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $420,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,495,000 after buying an additional 144,984 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,730.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,533,000 after acquiring an additional 71,941 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,172.94.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,165.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,191.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,089.96. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,559.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2,362.24. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

