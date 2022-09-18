Moody National Bank Trust Division Takes $668,000 Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Toast by 44.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 11,906.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TOST shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Toast in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Toast from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.59.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 548,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $8,121,093.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,459,473 shares in the company, valued at $154,904,795.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 10,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $150,343.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,056 shares in the company, valued at $983,415.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 548,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $8,121,093.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,459,473 shares in the company, valued at $154,904,795.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,412,709 shares of company stock worth $52,264,823 in the last 90 days. 20.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TOST opened at $19.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.22. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $69.93.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

