Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stake Boosted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,222,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,155,451,000 after buying an additional 626,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,579,729,000 after buying an additional 325,645 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,271,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $710.30 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $754.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $617.77 and a 200-day moving average of $639.17. The company has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.97 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,740 shares of company stock valued at $35,478,694 in the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Cowen boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $746.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.