Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Systelligence LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $185.97 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.73.

