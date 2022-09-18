Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 960 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE stock opened at $110.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.92. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $66.42 and a one year high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

