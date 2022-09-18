Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 9,004 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,674 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $151,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3,223.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 21,641 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on F shares. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

