Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU opened at $161.81 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $138.60 and a 52-week high of $169.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.15 and a 200 day moving average of $158.27.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

