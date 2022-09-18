Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 5,211 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,211 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after buying an additional 1,032,929 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 24,993.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 849,018 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Amgen by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after buying an additional 832,885 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,445,110,000 after buying an additional 668,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.13.

Amgen Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $231.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

