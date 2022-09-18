Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 1,126 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.64.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $76.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.74 and a 200-day moving average of $92.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.32 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

