iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

IWN stock opened at $141.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.60. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.55 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

