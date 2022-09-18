Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 7,431 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.71% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPIE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPIE opened at $45.51 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.98.

