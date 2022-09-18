American Trust Makes New Investment in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

American Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average is $50.87. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.