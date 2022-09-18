American Trust Cuts Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

American Trust cut its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $500,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,169.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $997,517.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,835.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $500,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,169.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,568. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACHC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.97. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $86.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Recommended Stories

