Lisa M. O’neill Sells 1,100 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,100 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $84,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LKFN opened at $77.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.38. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $85.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 40.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LKFN shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Lakeland Financial to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 49.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

