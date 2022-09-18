Evercore ISI Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $350.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $475.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.35.
Adobe Stock Performance
Shares of ADBE stock opened at $299.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe has a 52 week low of $292.14 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $396.83 and a 200-day moving average of $408.22.
Insider Transactions at Adobe
In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Adobe by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after buying an additional 1,259,101 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.