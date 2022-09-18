Evercore ISI Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $350.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $475.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.35.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $299.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe has a 52 week low of $292.14 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $396.83 and a 200-day moving average of $408.22.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Adobe by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after buying an additional 1,259,101 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

