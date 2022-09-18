Evercore ISI Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $350.00

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2022

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $475.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.35.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $299.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe has a 52 week low of $292.14 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $396.83 and a 200-day moving average of $408.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Adobe by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after buying an additional 1,259,101 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.