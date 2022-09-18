Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $345.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADBE. Cowen decreased their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.35.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $299.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $396.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.22. The firm has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe has a 52 week low of $292.14 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $57,922,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,157,000 after acquiring an additional 126,810 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

