Barry M. Monheit Acquires 10,000 Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Stock

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) Director Barry M. Monheit acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $90,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,599.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

American Outdoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.20. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.11 million. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. American Outdoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Outdoor Brands

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOUT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AOUT shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

Further Reading

