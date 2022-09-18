Insider Selling: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director Sells 600 Shares of Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $80,772.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,684.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

R Craig Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $70,446.00.

On Friday, July 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $38,874.00.

FSLR opened at $135.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $140.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 77.17 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.38.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $119.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Solar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,224 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 1.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

