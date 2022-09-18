Lyle Logan Sells 2,600 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $99,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,379.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $361.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 18.2% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth about $77,000.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

