Martin Vogelbaum Sells 10,800 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 10,800 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $111,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,476.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

CARA opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $548.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.94. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.47% and a negative net margin of 135.72%. Equities analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 22.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 147.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 126,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 75,591 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 13.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 17,389 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 22.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 16.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 273,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

