Martin Vogelbaum Sells 10,800 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 10,800 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $111,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,476.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Cara Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %
CARA opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $548.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.94. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28.
Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.47% and a negative net margin of 135.72%. Equities analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cara Therapeutics Company Profile
Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.
