Insider Selling: Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) CEO Sells $328,580.00 in Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $328,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,382.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $23.42 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RLAY shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

About Relay Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

