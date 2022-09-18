Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Down 9.8%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) shares fell 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.17. 31,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 601,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KURA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

The stock has a market cap of $882.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). Equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 203.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 71.1% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $123,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

