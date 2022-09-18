Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $16.26. 62,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,132,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Xerox in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xerox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently -25.51%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 13.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Xerox by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 150,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 77,200 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 227,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 49,697 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,230,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,853,000 after buying an additional 61,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 20,298 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

