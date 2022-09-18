Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Short Interest Up 35.5% in August

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the August 15th total of 959,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Endosurgery

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 77.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APEN opened at $5.80 on Friday. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery ( NASDAQ:APEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 87.39% and a negative net margin of 52.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

