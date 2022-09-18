TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 68,835 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 379,798 shares.The stock last traded at $44.26 and had previously closed at $43.91.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $757,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $757,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,883 shares in the company, valued at $309,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 68,245 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $3,331,720.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,795,414 shares in the company, valued at $234,112,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,513 shares of company stock worth $17,375,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THS. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 90.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 87.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

