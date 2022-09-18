K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Shares Down 21.1%

Shares of K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC – Get Rating) fell 21.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 26,493 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 100,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

K9 Gold Stock Down 15.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$5.58 million and a P/E ratio of -1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14.

About K9 Gold

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests. It holds 100% interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project consisting of 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the Grand Falls province of Newfoundland. The company also owns interests in the Desert Eagle project comprising 97 lode claims covering an area of 2,004 acres located in Garfield County, Utah.

