American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the August 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 717,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AREC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Resources in a report on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on American Resources from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Resources
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Resources by 34.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Resources by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of American Resources by 20.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Resources in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.
American Resources Stock Performance
American Resources Company Profile
American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Resources (AREC)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.