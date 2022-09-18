American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the August 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 717,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AREC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Resources in a report on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on American Resources from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get American Resources alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Resources by 34.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Resources by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of American Resources by 20.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Resources in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Stock Performance

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. American Resources has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $189.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.32.

(Get Rating)

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.