Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Short Interest Down 21.6% in August

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anghami

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anghami during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Anghami during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Anghami during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anghami alerts:

Anghami Stock Performance

Shares of Anghami stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34. Anghami has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $33.13.

Anghami Company Profile

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anghami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anghami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.