Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCKW) Short Interest Update

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCKW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of ARCKW stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.60.

Get Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I alerts:

About Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.