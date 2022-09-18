Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Short Interest Update

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANZU opened at $9.82 on Friday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $9.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.