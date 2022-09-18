Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Director Acquires $140,000.00 in Stock

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) Director Prondzynski Heino Von acquired 700,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,405,879 shares in the company, valued at $281,175.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Prondzynski Heino Von also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Prondzynski Heino Von acquired 100,000 shares of Quotient stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Prondzynski Heino Von acquired 100,000 shares of Quotient stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $17,000.00.

Quotient Stock Performance

Shares of QTNT opened at $0.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50. Quotient Limited has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $3.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Quotient Limited will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

QTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quotient in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quotient

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quotient by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient in the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quotient by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 137,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Quotient by 9,156.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,439 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Further Reading

