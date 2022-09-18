Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 489,200 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 606,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 258,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles D. Goodwin II bought 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $70,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apyx Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APYX. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical in the first quarter worth $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical in the second quarter worth $48,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical in the first quarter worth $67,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical in the second quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49. Apyx Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.32 million, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.39% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The company had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apyx Medical from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

