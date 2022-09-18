Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.83

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$32.83 and last traded at C$33.31, with a volume of 198981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LB. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.20.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.05.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.