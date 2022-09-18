Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Sells $134,351.89 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 15,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $134,351.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 369,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Sumo Logic Stock Down 8.3 %
Sumo Logic stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $18.88.
Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 49.82% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at $76,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
