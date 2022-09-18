DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Shares Down 22.2%

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) fell 22.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. 157,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 61,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Down 22.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.36.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$57.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.47 million. Research analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

