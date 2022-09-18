Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKR) Short Interest Update

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ATAKR opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATAKR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000.

